Watchman stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Palamu
A watchman was stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.
Lokendra Bahadur, a native of Achham district in Nepal, used to work as a watchman in Hariharganj, guarding the main market and residential areas at night, they said.
He was stabbed with a knife on Tuesday night while on duty, police said.
A critically injured Bahadur was rushed to a hospital in nearby Sasaram in Bihar by locals who rescued him on hearing his screams, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chhatarpur Ajay Kumar said.
He died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment, police said.
A hunt is on to nab those behind the incident, who are yet to be identified, they said.
A case has been filed and the body sent for post-mortem, they said.
Bahadur's family has been informed about the incident, police said.
