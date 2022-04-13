Left Menu

Watchman stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:59 IST
Representative image
A watchman was stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

Lokendra Bahadur, a native of Achham district in Nepal, used to work as a watchman in Hariharganj, guarding the main market and residential areas at night, they said.

He was stabbed with a knife on Tuesday night while on duty, police said.

A critically injured Bahadur was rushed to a hospital in nearby Sasaram in Bihar by locals who rescued him on hearing his screams, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chhatarpur Ajay Kumar said.

He died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment, police said.

A hunt is on to nab those behind the incident, who are yet to be identified, they said.

A case has been filed and the body sent for post-mortem, they said.

Bahadur's family has been informed about the incident, police said.

