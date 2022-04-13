Saurabh Bhardwaj takes charge as Delhi Jal Board vice chairman

AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday took charge as the vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

Bhardwaj succeeded Raghav Chadha who was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha in March.

''Shri@Saurabh_MLAgk assumed the charge of Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board, today. #DJB welcomes him and aspires to create landmarks under his leadership!'' the water utility tweeted.

Chadha had assumed charge as DJB VC after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi for a third term in 2019.

During his tenure as DJB VC, Chadha vociferously raised issues pertaining to polluted water from neighbouring states draining into the Yamuna, excess ammonia in the river water and inadequate raw water in the river.

