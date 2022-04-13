Left Menu

Saurabh Bhardwaj takes charge as Delhi Jal Board vice chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:00 IST
Saurabh Bhardwaj takes charge as Delhi Jal Board vice chairman
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday took charge as the vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

Bhardwaj succeeded Raghav Chadha who was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha in March.

''Shri@Saurabh_MLAgk assumed the charge of Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board, today. #DJB welcomes him and aspires to create landmarks under his leadership!'' the water utility tweeted.

Chadha had assumed charge as DJB VC after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi for a third term in 2019.

During his tenure as DJB VC, Chadha vociferously raised issues pertaining to polluted water from neighbouring states draining into the Yamuna, excess ammonia in the river water and inadequate raw water in the river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022