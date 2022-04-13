Left Menu

UP: School headmaster booked for securing job on fake educational records

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:15 IST
UP: School headmaster booked for securing job on fake educational records
Police here registered a case against a primary school headmaster for securing the job on the basis of fake educational records 12 years ago.

The headmaster has been suspended and the termination of his services has been recommended, DM Umesh Pratap Singh said on Wednesday.

The district magistrate said on the complaint of a local that Prithvipur village's primary school headmaster Jaipal had got the job on the basis of fake educational records, an inquiry was carried out by the special task force (STF), which found that his documents were forged. The probe report was sent to Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Surendra Singh Rawat, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the headmaster was booked on the complaint of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari.

