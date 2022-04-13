BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 53% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE PARTICIPATION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 69% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,623 respondents conducted between April 11-13; margin of error between +/- 2.8 pts.

