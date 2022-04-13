Left Menu

Russian convicted of spying in Germany, gets suspended term

A German court convicted a Russian man of espionage and gave him a one-year suspended sentence on Wednesday in a case in which he was accused of passing information about European rockets to Russian intelligence.The defendant, who has been identified only as Ilnur N.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:27 IST
Russian convicted of spying in Germany, gets suspended term
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German court convicted a Russian man of espionage and gave him a one-year suspended sentence on Wednesday in a case in which he was accused of passing information about European rockets to Russian intelligence.

The defendant, who has been identified only as Ilnur N. in line with German privacy rules, worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professor at the University of Augsburg until his arrest in June.

The Munich state court found he had accepted that he was doing research for a Russian intelligence agency, German news agency dpa reported.

Prosecutors have said that the Russian met regularly with a handler for the SVR foreign intelligence service and passed on information about aerospace research products, particularly the various development stages of the Ariane space launcher. He allegedly received a total of 2,500 euros (USD2,700) in cash.

When his trial opened in February, the 30-year-old told the court that he wasn't an agent. He said that he had given publicly accessible information to an employee of the Russian consulate in Munich, but knew nothing of the man's intelligence activities.

He also said he hadn't been able to imagine that Russian intelligence was interested in material that was in any case publicly available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022