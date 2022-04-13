Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:49 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi (Photo sources: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday. As per Chief Minister's office, Baghel was scheduled to discuss the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the state's resources, policy-related issues regarding the Naxal problem, and development-related issues in Naxal-affected districts, and coordination related issues of central paramilitary forces.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Baghel had said, "I am going to Delhi to have a meeting with the Home Minister. There are a lot of issues in Chhattisgarh that I have to discuss. One of them is the GST issue." "If we get that money, we will work for the development of Naxal-prone areas. The other issue is that money has been deducted from our state's part for the CRPF. There are more such issues that I will hold discussions on."

Commenting on the violent incidents reported across various parts of the country recently, the Chief Minister said that the police have the responsibilities to control such situations, however, "orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for the nation". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022