Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to Punjab

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:06 IST
Bhagwant Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to Punjab
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India N V Ramana during his visit to the state here.

Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state.

He also gave a replica of the famous Golden Temple to him.

Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, Director General of Police VK Bhawra, and District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022