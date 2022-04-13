Bhagwant Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India N V Ramana during his visit to the state here.
Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state.
He also gave a replica of the famous Golden Temple to him.
Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, Director General of Police VK Bhawra, and District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
