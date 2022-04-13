Russia views U.S., NATO weapon transports in Ukraine as legitimate targets - TASS

Russia will view U.S. and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are warning that US-NATO weapons transport across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets," TASS quoted him as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)