Russia views U.S., NATO weapon transports in Ukraine as legitimate targets - TASS
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will view U.S. and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview on Wednesday.
"We are warning that US-NATO weapons transport across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets," TASS quoted him as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
WRAPUP 3-Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
Japan bans exports of luxury products to Russia from April 5
Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia from April 5