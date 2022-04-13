Left Menu

Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against Atlético Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's interim ruling came hours before Atlético hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals.

Atlético appealed to CAS to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium as punishment for ''discriminatory behavior'' at the first leg in Manchester last week.

The Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team's 1-0 loss.

CAS cited ''serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.'' The court granted Atlético's request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.

