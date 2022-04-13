Kremlin says politician captured by Ukraine did not have back channel to Moscow

Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured by Ukraine on Tuesday, did not have any communication back channel to the Russian leadership, the Kremlin said on Wednedsay.

Commenting on a Ukrainian proposal to swap Medvedchuk for Ukrainians being held by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Medvedchuk was a Ukrainian citizen and a foreign politician.

