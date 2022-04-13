Kremlin says politician captured by Ukraine did not have back channel to Moscow
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured by Ukraine on Tuesday, did not have any communication back channel to the Russian leadership, the Kremlin said on Wednedsay.
Commenting on a Ukrainian proposal to swap Medvedchuk for Ukrainians being held by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Medvedchuk was a Ukrainian citizen and a foreign politician.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UN chief wants Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire
New round of talks aims to stop the fighting in Ukraine