Kremlin says politician captured by Ukraine did not have back channel to Moscow

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:29 IST
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured by Ukraine on Tuesday, did not have any communication back channel to the Russian leadership, the Kremlin said on Wednedsay.

Commenting on a Ukrainian proposal to swap Medvedchuk for Ukrainians being held by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Medvedchuk was a Ukrainian citizen and a foreign politician.

