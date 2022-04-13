Left Menu

Assam man gets 10 yrs RI for sexually abusing boy

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:36 IST
Assam man gets 10 yrs RI for sexually abusing boy
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy four years ago.

The court of Hailakandi District and Sessions Judge (special judge) Sanjoy Hazarika also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man, who was convicted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for carnal inter-course against the order of nature) and POCSO Act.

The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he fails to pay the fine.

As per the complaint lodged in Lala police station on June 5, 2018, the convict, who was then aged 21, had forcibly taken the child to a toilet on Lala Rural College premises, where he was playing with two other children, and sexually abused him.

The child was sent for medical examination and the convict was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police submitted a charge-sheet last year and the sentence was pronounced last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022