Assam man gets 10 yrs RI for sexually abusing boy

A court in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy four years ago.

The court of Hailakandi District and Sessions Judge (special judge) Sanjoy Hazarika also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man, who was convicted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for carnal inter-course against the order of nature) and POCSO Act.

The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he fails to pay the fine.

As per the complaint lodged in Lala police station on June 5, 2018, the convict, who was then aged 21, had forcibly taken the child to a toilet on Lala Rural College premises, where he was playing with two other children, and sexually abused him.

The child was sent for medical examination and the convict was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police submitted a charge-sheet last year and the sentence was pronounced last week.

