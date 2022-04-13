Left Menu

UP govt asks state police to identify 'top 10' criminals in every police station

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:32 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government asked the police department on Wednesday to identify the top 10 criminals in each police station of the state and take action against them.

Addressing a meeting convened to review the action taken against criminals in every district in accordance with the government's zero-tolerance policy against crime, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Awanish Awasthi asked officials to ''identify and prepare a list of the top 10 criminals'' in each police station and take action against them.

If such ''identified criminals commit any crime, action will be taken against the concerned at the police station and district levels'', he said, according to a statement issued here.

''Mafias should be identified and effective action under Gangster's Act should be initiated against them so that a message should go to others involved in criminal activities,'' Awasthi said.

The additional chief secretary also reviewed the prosecution department's work to ensure punishment to criminals by effectively pursuing cases in courts.

Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel said the officers in the prosecution department have an important role to play in the conviction of criminals and they should ensure that chargesheets and final reports of cases are filed timely.

At the meeting, officials were apprised of the government's priorities and its 100-day agenda of bringing those involved in criminal activities to book and initiating strict action against them.

