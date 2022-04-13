HC summons UP govt officials, including YEIDA CEO, for demolishing colony despite stay order

The Allahabad High Court has summoned six Uttar Pradesh government officials, including the CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), over the razing of a residential colony in Bulandshahr despite its stay order on demolition.

The court has fixed August 16 for the next hearing in the case and asked the YEIDA officials to appear in person and explain as to why contempt proceedings may not be initiated against them for the violation of its order passed in 2021.

Besides YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh, Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Kumar Singh, Senior Manager Vikas Kumar, Deputy General Manager Rajendra Kumar Bhati, Tehsildar Vinay Bhadauria and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr Rakesh Kumar have been summoned, according to an order issued by the court on April 8.

The YEIDA, along with Bulandshahr authorities, had demolished the construction work at the Aerocity Residency in Jhajhar village of the district on March 29 during an anti-encroachment campaign in close vicinity of the areas where the Noida International Airport is coming up.

''The demolition of our colony by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and officials of the Bulandshahr district administration was illegal and incorrect. Our colony was approved by the Bulandshahr Zila Panchayat and we have all the legal documents that were shown to them before demolition, but they refused to see those,'' Yogesh Rajora, legal advisor of Aerocity Residency, told reporters.

''We then moved the Allahabad High Court, which has accepted our arguments and prima facie found YEIDA officials and Bulandshahr district officials guilty of contempt of court. The court has summoned them in person,'' he added.

Rajora claimed that the court has allowed the government officials to skip in-person appearance in court only on the condition that the compensation amount is fixed for the people affected by the demolition of the Aerocity Residency colony.

''If this condition is met, the officials can make their representation during the next hearing through their lawyers, otherwise they have to be present in court in person,'' he said.

