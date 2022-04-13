Sonowal reviews progress of projects under Aspirational District programme

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the aspirational districts programme was launched with an aim to improve the standard of living of citizens by bringing transformational changes in healthcare and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion as well as skill development and infrastructure.

The Union Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush Minister visited Goalpara district to assess and review the progress of various developmental projects under the Centre's Aspirational Districts Programme.

''The Aspirational Districts programme is a visionary project of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, I have reviewed the progress made in the healthcare space of the districts as per the directions of our Prime Minister. We are committed to the holistic development of Goalpara district. Our double engine governments at the Centre and state will ensure that our goal is achieved within the set deadline'', he said.

Sonowal called upon the officials of the district to work towards developing health, education, water resources, agriculture, nutrition, especially for women and children and skill development of youth.

In addition, the minister instructed the monitoring team to keep a sharp vigil on detailed implementation of welfare schemes.

''In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to double farmer's income by the end of 2022, we must work towards improving farm production of Goalpara as there is a lot of potential in farming and animal husbandry in this district. We must strengthen and empower self help groups in this regard'', he said.

Referring to the proposed Ayurvedic College at Dudhnoi, the Ayush Minister said the work will start soon.

The steps taken under the Aspirational Districts programme will usher the vision of Prime Minister's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas aur Sabka Prayas' into reality as the district is inching towards a positive change in development and growth of the living standard in the district.

The Union minister visited the Universal Health Centres and FRU hospitals at Dudhnoi and interacted with the healthcare workers and doctors.

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018 and is an endeavour by the government to raise the living standards of citizens for an inclusive growth. A total of 117 Aspirational Districts across India have been identified by the NITI Aayog based upon composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

