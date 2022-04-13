Punjab Minister launches PSCADB website for convenience of state's farmers

Harpal Singh Cheema, Minister of Finance and Cooperation for Punjab, on Wednesday launched the website of Punjab State Co-op Agricultural Development Bank (PSCADB) for the convenience of the farmers of the state. According to Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the Minister congratulated the management of the Bank for taking this initiative which will go a long way in increasing transparency and providing detailed information about the schemes and procedures at their fingertips.

He expressed hope that this bi-lingual website shall boost the outreach of the bank not only to the younger generation but to senior citizens as well. Success stories and important projects financed by the bank showcased on the website shall surely be a source of motivation for the farmers, the release said.

Through the website, users can easily submit their feedback to the bank which will help improve services and serve the farmers in a better and more efficient manner. Important details like the address and contact etc of all the primary banks in the state have been made available in a single place. Important circulars/documents have been made available in the 'Download" section for the benefit of employees and customers of the bank, the PRO said in a press statement.

A powerful search feature has been made available on the website thereby allowing the user to directly jump to the desired page providing information without traversing through the pages, it said. In order to socially connect with the masses, links to various social media handles of the Bank like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. have been provided on the website, it added further. (ANI)

