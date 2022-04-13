Left Menu

Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment, mother arrested

PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:25 IST
Police in Miami has arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged three and five, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.

“Come get them, I don't want them anymore,'' Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers who responded to the scene on Tuesday night, according to the arrest report. Police said she appeared to be irrational.

The officers entered the apartment and found a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl who were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and neck tied, a police report said.

They tried to resuscitate the children until a Miami Fire Rescue crew arrived and pronounced them dead.

The woman has been charged with two counts of murder.

Police have not said how many calls were made to 911 or whether she spoke to a dispatcher.

No other details were immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

