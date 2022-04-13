Biden administration to issue short-term transportation mask mandate extension

The Biden administration plans to extend by about 15 days a federal mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The current requirements, which have been in place since February 2021, are set to expire April 18. The latest extension comes amid a surge in COVID cases. A formal announcement is expected as soon as later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)