2 members of gang arrested for attacking man in Delhi

Two members of a gang were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at a man who had refused to pay them Rs 50 lakh as ''protection money'', police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Ladla (24) and Laxman (23), both members of the Kala Jathedi and Rishi Surakhpuria gang, they said.

The police said on April 3, four armed men barged into the house of Mahavir Enclave-resident Amit, a bootlegger, and demanded protection money of Rs 50 lakh.

When Amit refused to pay, they fired two rounds inside the house to scare him, the police said.

They also robbed cash and ornaments from the victim and his wife at gun point, police officials said.

Based on a tip-off, Ladla and Laxman were apprehended from the New Delhi and the Old Delhi railway stations respectively, police said.

''Initially, they tried to hoodwink the raiding team. However, on interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the robbery incident at Mahavir Enclave,'' said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

When interrogated, Ladla told the police that he came in touch with Surakhpuria in jail and soon became a member of his gang.

Surakhpuria had demanded Rs 50 lakh from Amit but after his refusal to pay, he directed the two accused to teach Amit a lesson, the officials said.

The police said after the attack on Amit, both the accused went back to their village in West Bengal.

On Wednesday morning, when Ladla and Laxman reached Delhi, they were apprehended by the police.

