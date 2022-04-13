Left Menu

Telangana govt to install 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue by December: Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government would install the proposed 125-ft tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here by December this year, a state minister said.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Koppula Eshwar inspected ongoing works of the statue at PV Marg here on Wednesday.

The 125-ft bronze statue, expected to be the world's tallest one of Ambedkar, would have a 55-ft base, Rama Rao said.

The statue works have been going on at a brisk pace over the last eight months, he said.

A museum would be set up at the location and the complex would emerge as a tourism destination as well, besides being a source of inspiration to the people of the country, an official release quoted him as saying.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the 125-ft bronze statue of Ambedkar in 2016 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of the architect of India's Constitution.

However, the project got delayed due to various reasons.

