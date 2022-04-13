Telangana govt to install 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue by December: Minister

The Telangana government would install the proposed 125-ft tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here by December this year, a state minister said.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Koppula Eshwar inspected ongoing works of the statue at PV Marg here on Wednesday.

The 125-ft bronze statue, expected to be the world's tallest one of Ambedkar, would have a 55-ft base, Rama Rao said.

The statue works have been going on at a brisk pace over the last eight months, he said.

A museum would be set up at the location and the complex would emerge as a tourism destination as well, besides being a source of inspiration to the people of the country, an official release quoted him as saying.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the 125-ft bronze statue of Ambedkar in 2016 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of the architect of India's Constitution.

However, the project got delayed due to various reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)