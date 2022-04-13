Work on Ayurvedic College in Dudhnoi to begin soon: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal today visited Goalpara district to assess and review the progress of various developmental projects under Aspirational Districts Programme of Government of India. The Minister visited the Universal Health Centres and FRU hospitals at Dudhnoi and interacted with the healthcare workers and doctors here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Aspirational Districts programme is a visionary project of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. It was launched with an aim to improve the standard of living of citizens by bringing transformational changes in healthcare & nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion as well as skill development and infrastructure. Today, I have reviewed the progress made in the healthcare space of the districts as per directions of our Prime Minister. We are committed to the holistic development of Goalpara district. Our double engine governments at Centre and State will ensure that our goal is achieved within set deadline."

While reviewing the projects, the Union Minister called upon the officials of the district to work towards developing health, education, water resources, agriculture, nutrition especially for women & children, skill development of youth. In addition, the Minister instructed the Monitoring Team to keep a sharp vigil on detailed implementation of welfare schemes. The Minister further stressed the importance of public awareness about the progress made in various projects under this Aspirational Districts programme.

Adding on, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "In line with the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji to double farmer's income by end of 2022, we must work towards improving farm production of Goalpara because we have lot of potential in farming and animal husbandry in this district. We must strengthen and empower self help groups in this regard."

Speaking about the proposed Ayurvedic College at Dudhnoi, the Union Ayush Minister, added, "The work at the proposed Ayurvedic college in Dudhnoi will start soon. It is an important step towards the holistic development of the district and its people. The steps taken under the Aspirational Districts programme will usher the vision of the Prime Minister's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas aur Sabka Prayas' into reality as the district is inching towards a positive change in socio economic aspects. We will continue to strive towards this direction of positive change, development and growth of the living standard in the district."

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in January 2018. It was an endeavour by the government to raise the living standards of citizens for an inclusive growth. A total of 117 Aspirational Districts across India have been identified by the NITI Aayog based upon composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

(With Inputs from PIB)