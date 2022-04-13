Left Menu

Four held for 'raping' Bengal monitor lizard in Maha forest

Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve STR in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Wednesday.The incident, which occurred at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district, came to light days after the four accused were booked for illegally entering Chandoli National Park, which is part of the reserve, with one of them carrying a gun for hunting, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:04 IST
Four held for 'raping' Bengal monitor lizard in Maha forest
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district, came to light days after the four accused were booked for illegally entering Chandoli National Park, which is part of the reserve, with one of them carrying a gun for hunting, he said. The accused were being probed after they were booked on March 31 for illegally entering the forest when the crime came to light, the official said. The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. The accused were identified as Sandeep Tukaram Pawar, Mangesh Kamtekar, Akshay Kamtekar and Ramesh Ghag, he said. ''During the investigation, the forest officials found that the accused had allegedly raped a Bengal monitor lizard. Their act was also recorded in a mobile phone of one of the accused persons,'' he said.

''We have recovered all the related evidence from the accused and they were granted forest department custody initially, but are out on bail now,'' the forest official said.

They have been asked to mark their presence before the forest officer, who is probing the case, every Monday, he said. ''The four accused have been booked under various sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,'' field director of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR), Nanasaheb Ladkat, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022