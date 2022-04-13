Left Menu

Cocaine seized for first time in Odisha: Police

Cocaine, an expensive drug, has been seized for the first time in Odisha, a police statement said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branchs Special Task Force on Tuesday arrested two people, hailing from Rajasthan, in Bhubaneswar and seized 202 gm of cocaine worth Rs 12.12 lakh from their possession, it said.The duo, hailing from Churu and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan, was attempting to spread cocaine business in posh areas of Bhubaneswar, the statement said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:24 IST
Cocaine seized for first time in Odisha: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Cocaine, an expensive drug, has been seized for the first time in Odisha, a police statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch's Special Task Force on Tuesday arrested two people, hailing from Rajasthan, in Bhubaneswar and seized 202 gm of cocaine worth Rs 12.12 lakh from their possession, it said.

The duo, hailing from Churu and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan, was attempting to spread cocaine business in posh areas of Bhubaneswar, the statement said. One of the accused used to procure cocaine from a trafficker in Delhi and sell it in the national capital. He then contacted the other accused, who lived in Bhubaneswar, to spread the business in the Odisha capital, it said.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway.

Unlike cannabis or heroin and brown sugar (made from opium), cocaine is not produced in India as it comes from the coca plant native to South America. It is mainly produced in countries like Colombia, Peru and Bolivia and consumed in United States and Europe, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022