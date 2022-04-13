Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says bombing of city has increased significantly
The mayor of Kharkiv on Wednesday said Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city had increased significantly since Tuesday and reported there were casualties, including dead children. "The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties - the worst thing is that children are dying," Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television.
The mayor of Kharkiv on Wednesday said Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city had increased significantly since Tuesday and reported there were casualties, including dead children.
"The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties - the worst thing is that children are dying," Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television. Kharkiv has already come under significant Russian strikes since the late February invasion.
