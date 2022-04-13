Left Menu

Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says bombing of city has increased significantly

The mayor of Kharkiv on Wednesday said Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city had increased significantly since Tuesday and reported there were casualties, including dead children. "The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties - the worst thing is that children are dying," Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:27 IST
Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says bombing of city has increased significantly

The mayor of Kharkiv on Wednesday said Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city had increased significantly since Tuesday and reported there were casualties, including dead children.

"The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties - the worst thing is that children are dying," Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television. Kharkiv has already come under significant Russian strikes since the late February invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022