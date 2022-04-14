Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests govt official with over Rs 18 lakh cash

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 12:52 IST
Rajasthan ACB arrests govt official with over Rs 18 lakh cash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An official of the Rajasthan government's Colonisation Department was arrested with alleged illegal cash worth over Rs 18 lakh, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

Kailash Chandra, a senior assistant, was posted at the deputy commissioner's office in Nachna area of Jaisalmer district, an ACB spokesperson said.

Chandra was travelling to Jaipur in his vehicle when he was intercepted at Rampur Mathania toll in Jodhpur. During a search of his vehicle, two bags containing cash worth Rs 18.25 lakh were found, the spokesperson said.

He failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to where he got the money from, he said.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against Chandra under the Prevention of Corruption Act and he was arrested, he added.

Further searches are being conducted at his residence and other places, the ACB said.

