Ice-cream vendor stabbed to death in Delhi

A 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a few people near his house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in Shaitan Chowk near Bhajanpura, they said.

Damkeen, an ice-cream vendor by profession, was standing near his house when two to three men came on a motorcycle and started following him on foot. They then stabbed the victim and fled on the two-wheeler, a senior police officer said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

''We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. We have got some leads and are working on them to nab the culprits,'' he added.

The motive of the murder was not clear and all angles were being probed, the police said, adding CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned.

The body will be handed over to the family of the deceased after post-mortem, they added.

