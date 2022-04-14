Left Menu

Hashkhali gang rape: CBI may speak to father on body was snatched at gunpoint allegation

PTI | Hashkhali | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:42 IST
Hashkhali gang rape: CBI may speak to father on body was snatched at gunpoint allegation
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday is likely to speak to the father of the girl who was gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district, after he alleged that his daughter's body was snatched at gunpoint for cremation, an officer said.

A CBI team, which has two woman officers, reached Hashkhali on Wednesday night, he said.

The CBI team visited the Hashkhali police station, and took into its custody the case diary and other documents related to the investigation, he added.

''We have collected the case diary and other documents related to the investigation. We may go and meet the father of the girl and record his statement today,'' the officer told PTI.

The father, who is in hospital, had claimed on Wednesday that the accused had snatched her daughter's body at gunpoint and cremated her.

The girl's parents have been alleging that they were threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

The CBI team is also likely to visit the house of the prime accused where the crime was perpetrated, the officer said.

The girl, a student of class 9, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a party in that house on April 4.

The prime accused is the son of a TMC panchayat member, her family claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022