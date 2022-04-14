Rajasthan government transfers 69 IAS, violence-hit Karauli gets new district collector

The Rajasthan government transferred Karauli District Collector along with 69 other IAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle, stated a government order dated April 13. Ankit Kumar Singh has been posted as the new district collector of Karauli. He replaced Rajendra Singh Shekhawat who has been transferred to Jaipur as commissioner of departmental inquiry.

Ankit Kumar Singh was earlier the District Magistrate of Banswara. Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days.

A total of 17 districts in Rajasthan have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for approximately a month in a bid to maintain law and order situation in their respective districts after violence broke out recently during a religious procession in Karauli district. On the other hand, Gaurav Goyal has been posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister while Ravi Jain has been made the commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)