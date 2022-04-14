Left Menu

Irish foreign minister visits Kyiv for talks

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:41 IST
Simon Coveney Image Credit: Flickr
Ireland's foreign minister is in Kyiv, the latest in a string of senior European politicians to make the trip to show support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

The Irish government says Simon Coveney, who is also defense minister, is meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Ireland has sent Ukraine 20 million euros ($22 million) in humanitarian aid and 33 million euros ($36 million) in non-lethal military assistance.

It is also a strong backer of Ukraine's bid to join the European Union, and the government said Coveney would discuss how Ireland can "assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

