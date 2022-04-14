Russian official says Ukraine shelling hit residential buildings in Bryansk

The governor of Russia's southern Bryansk region said on Thursday that residential buildings in the village of Klimovo had been hit after coming under fire from the Ukrainian army.

"Today, the village of Klimovo came under fire by Ukrainian armed forces. Two residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling and there were casualties among the residents", governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine's defence ministry and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment after Russia earlier said mortars had landed near a border facility in the Bryansk region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)