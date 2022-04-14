Left Menu

Russian cenbank says banking sector could lose half of its capital - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:34 IST
It is quite possible that the Russian banking sector will lose half of its capital, TASS state news agency quoted central bank First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin as saying on Thursday.

The Russian financial sector and the economy took a hit from unprecedented western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24.

