Left Menu

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:47 IST
Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army's youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. It is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said.

The officer is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 4 Para (Special Forces) in December 1987.

The spokesman said the officer has had an illustrious career spanning over more than 35 years and has participated in Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Orchid.

He has foreign combat exposure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka, the official said.

Before the Rising Star Corps, Singh has served at the Infantry School Mhow and the Strategic Forces Command, besides being the chief of staff of the Lucknow-based Central Command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022