Russian finance minister to attend G20 meeting virtually, Indonesia says

G20 host Indonesia said on Thursday Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had confirmed he plans to attend virtually next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies.

Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing that Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington "to discuss the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global economic conditions". "We don't have the capacity to not invite (any member)," said Wempi. "As the president, Indonesia has invited all members, and as of today, some have confirmed physical attendance and some virtual." The issue of Russia's G20 membership has split the group, with strong calls from Western nations for it to be excluded, but support for Moscow staying from members including China.

Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia should be expelled from the G20, and warned that the United States would boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials show up. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner added his voice to Yellen's in rejecting any form of cooperation with Russia at the G20 level.

"Russia is at present not a country with which one can interact like in the past," said Lindner. "We assume that the G20 will take place next week and we will send a clear political message." Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 for what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Moscow has said Putin intends to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November. Indonesia, which will also host a G20 finance meeting in July, has said Jakarta's position was one of neutrality and it intended to use its G20 leadership to try to resolve global economic problems.

