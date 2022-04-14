Mumbai: NCB seized Tramadol hidden in consignment for US

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 508 gm of Tramadol, which was to be sent to the US from the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Thursday.

The operation was launched on Wednesday, during which the contraband was found in a consignment, which was to be shipped to the US, the official said. The strips of Tramadol, an opioid drug, was concealed in a cavity of wheels used to spool thread, he said.

The NCB has registered a case and a follow-up operation was underway to nab the consignor and other associates, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)