Mumbai: NCB seized Tramadol hidden in consignment for US

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 508 gm of Tramadol, which was to be sent to the US from the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Thursday.

The operation was launched on Wednesday, during which the contraband was found in a consignment, which was to be shipped to the US, the official said. The strips of Tramadol, an opioid drug, was concealed in a cavity of wheels used to spool thread, he said.

The NCB has registered a case and a follow-up operation was underway to nab the consignor and other associates, the official added.

