Left Menu

Maha: Man found dead in dissolver tank at manufacturing unit

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:40 IST
Maha: Man found dead in dissolver tank at manufacturing unit
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old employee of a manufacturing unit was found dead in the dissolver tank of the plant in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a case of suicide has been suspected and an accidental death report has been registered. Anil Jha, the chief operating officer of a rayon manufacturing company in Shahad, was found dead in a tank with multiple injuries on his body on Wednesday, the station house officer of Ulhasnagar police station said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022