Religious leader Indurikar Maharaj escapes unhurt in car accident

Religious leader Nivrutti Kashinath Deshmukh, popularly known as Indurikar Maharaj, escaped unhurt when a truck hit his car at Partur-Watur, 25 km away from Jalna town, on Wednesday night, police sources said.

Car driver Sanjay Gaikwad was seriously injured and has been hospitalized, they added.

Indurikar Maharaj was on his way to deliver a religious discourse at Badnapur in Jalna district when the accident took place, sources said.

