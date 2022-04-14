U.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:44 IST
A member of a group of Islamic State militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was found guilty in U.S. court of terrorism offenses on Thursday.
A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a jury trial in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.
