Authorities in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri hold 'gram choupal' events in 30 village panchayats

The district authorities here organised 'gram choupal' events in 30 village panchayats on Thursday to redress public grievances under the 'Prashashan Aapke Dwar' pilot project, officials said.

''The project, which happens to be the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, is primarily focused on redressal of grievances of people living in rural areas at their doorsteps,'' Chief Development Officer (CDO) Anil Singh, who is steering the project, told PTI.

''It is also aimed at infusing a sense of responsibility among officials posted at the village level, besides making people aware of the benefits of various government welfare schemes,'' Singh added.

A total of 320 complaints were received during the events on Thursday, of which 226 were resolved on the spot and the rest forwarded to the authorities concerned to be disposed within a week, the officials said.

