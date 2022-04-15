UP: 14 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred 14 IPS officers in the state. Moradabad SSP Bablu Kumar and Amroha SP Poonam were removed and were kept on the waiting list.

IPS Vikas Vaidya will replace Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal who has been sent to Amroha. Rampur Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal was posted as the general of 8th Corps PAC Bareilly and Balrampur Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal has been made SSP of Moradabad.

Ashok Kumar IV who is connected to DGP Headquarters, was made the new Superintendent of Police of Rampur, Sant Kabirnagar Superintendent of Police Kaustubh has been made the new Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj. Gorakhpur's Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagar Sonam Kumar has been made the new Superintendent of Police, Sant Kabir Nagar. Dhaval Jaiswal has been made the SP of Kushinagar.

Maharajganj's Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta was made the commander of 37th Corps PAC Kanpur Nagar. The Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Sachindra Patel has been put in waiting like SSP Bablu Kumar and Amroha SP Poonam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)