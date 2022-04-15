Left Menu

Three held after 2 police personnel held captive by villagers in UP

The in-charge of a police outpost and a constable were allegedly held captive by the locals of Umarala village when they reached there following reports of a scuffle, officials said.The villagers also threw stones at a police vehicle, damaging it.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 11:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The villagers also threw stones at a police vehicle, damaging it. The duo could be released after an additional police force reached the village, they said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the police, a scuffle occurred between two parties in the village on Wednesday night. When Mohit Kumar, the in-charge of the police outpost reached the spot with some personnel of the force, a few women started abusing them.

When they objected, people attacked them and also threw stones at the police vehicle.

Later, a case was registered following complaints made by the police outpost in charge and the police constable, SHO of Kosikalan Sanjay Tyagi said.

Three people have been arrested and efforts were on to nab others, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

