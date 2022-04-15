Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Cow smuggling syndicate busted, 5 held

The security forces have busted a syndicate of cow smuggling and held five accused from Uttar Pradesh on April 12.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 11:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Cow smuggling syndicate busted, 5 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces have busted a syndicate of cow smuggling and held five accused from Uttar Pradesh on April 12. The accused used to smuggle cows from various states and supply them to Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram as well as Bangladesh. Assam police had announced a reward of Rs two lakhs on accused Akbar Banjara.

Special Operations Group (SOG) and Falawada police acted on inputs of April 11, held two accused Babukha and Ranjit, and recovered 2 cows and cutting tools from them. Whereas, accused Akbar Banjara and Iqbal escaped from the spot. A police official said, "On April 12, after inputs of informers from Meerut, Akbar, Salman and Sameem were held and taken into custody. During the interrogation, the three accused disclosed that they used to smuggle cattle from different states and take it to Assam from where it was smuggled to Bangladesh."

The official added, "They have two cases registered against them in this regard at Kokrajhar Police station in Assam under various acts of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act. Since then the accused Akbar and Salman are operating out of the state and transactions worth crores have been done by the accused." The accused further disclosed to the police that there are two big syndicates involved in cattle smuggling, in which one syndicate is run by Ravi Reddy and the other is run by himself.

Detailed information about the criminal history and property and associates of Akbar and Salman is being done from Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022