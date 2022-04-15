Jeep mows down two bike-borne youths in Bikaner

Two youths were killed while another was injured when their bike was hit by a jeep in Bikaner district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Poonarasar on late Thursday night, they said.

Two youths, both aged about 20-years, died on the spot while the third one was admitted to PBM Hospital, Bikaner, in critically injured condition, said SHO Seruna Ramchandra Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Singh alias Kalu and Ashu Singh, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives on Friday afternoon after conducting the post mortem, the Station House Officer said.

The injured Vikram Singh is recuperating at the hospital, he added. A case has been registered against unknown driver and investigation is on, police said.

