Jeep mows down two bike-borne youths in Bikaner

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two youths were killed while another was injured when their bike was hit by a jeep in Bikaner district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Poonarasar on late Thursday night, they said.

Two youths, both aged about 20-years, died on the spot while the third one was admitted to PBM Hospital, Bikaner, in critically injured condition, said SHO Seruna Ramchandra Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Singh alias Kalu and Ashu Singh, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives on Friday afternoon after conducting the post mortem, the Station House Officer said.

The injured Vikram Singh is recuperating at the hospital, he added. A case has been registered against unknown driver and investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

