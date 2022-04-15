BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 54% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- France
Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 69% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 1,602 respondents conducted between April 12-15; margin of error at +/- 2.8 pts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement