BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 54% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 69% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 1,602 respondents conducted between April 12-15; margin of error at +/- 2.8 pts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)