Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Alipurduar, 1 killed

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her during nor'wester in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Kumargram police station area on Thursday night, they said.

A couple of persons were also injured as strong winds uprooted trees.

Electricity poles were also uprooted in some places, police said.

Several houses were damaged in Shamuktala and Mahakalguri areas as trees fell on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)