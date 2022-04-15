Left Menu

Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Alipurduar, 1 killed

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed after a tree fell on her during nor'wester in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Kumargram police station area on Thursday night, they said.

A couple of persons were also injured as strong winds uprooted trees.

Electricity poles were also uprooted in some places, police said.

Several houses were damaged in Shamuktala and Mahakalguri areas as trees fell on them.

