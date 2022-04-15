Russia says 20 buildings and school damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod - TASS
More than 20 buildings and a school were damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling of a Russian village in the Belgorod region on Thursday, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing regional authorities.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
