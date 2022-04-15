Left Menu

Russia says 20 buildings and school damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod - TASS

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

More than 20 buildings and a school were damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling of a Russian village in the Belgorod region on Thursday, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing regional authorities.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

