4 of family attacked by relative in Palakkad, daughter in serious condition

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four members of a family were hacked and grievously injured on Friday at their residence here by their relative for allegedly opposing his relationship with the daughter, police said.

They said Chulanoor residents Mani (56), his wife Susheela (51), son Indrajith (24) and daughter Reshma (22) were injured in the attack that happened early Friday morning.

''Their relative Mukesh reached in the morning and attacked everyone and escaped when the neighbours came after hearing the noise,'' police told PTI.

The condition of the daughter was serious as she suffered injuries on her neck, police added.

As per preliminary investigation, police said Mukesh wanted to take revenge against the family as they opposed him for trying to establish a relationship with Reshma.

Mukesh came in a bike with sharp objects and kerosene but escaped after neighbours came running to the house.

Police said the search for the accused was on and a probe is on to unearth further details.

