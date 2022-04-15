Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:38 IST
Maha: Woman shot dead by father-in-law for not serving breakfast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was shot dead allegedly by her father-in-law apparently for not serving breakfast to him in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The 42-year-old woman, a resident of the Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the morning, a day after the incident, they said.

Senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station said initially an offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Arms Act was registered against the accused, Kashinath Pandurang Patil, 76, and it has now been converted into a murder case (section 302) following the death of the victim, a housewife.

The officer, quoting a complaint filed by another daughter-in law of the accused, said the incident took place at their house at around 11.30 am on Thursday.

The accused got annoyed when the victim did not serve him breakfast along with tea, he said.

The elderly man, a real estate developer, pulled out a revolver and fatally shot his daughter-in-law, the officer said.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who escaped from the house immediately after the incident, he added.

The police were ascertaining if there was any other provocation for the attack, Ghatekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

