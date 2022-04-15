Left Menu

Mizoram observes Good Friday with special church services

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:39 IST
Mizoram observes Good Friday with special church services
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram observed Good Friday with special services organized by churches across the state.

This was the first Good Friday that was observed publicly in the state after two years as the COVID-19 situation improved.

All government offices, educational institutions, and banks were closed with lesser than usual vehicles on the roads.

Special services were held in the churches of different Christian denominations.

Holy communion was organized by different churches on Thursday night.

Congregational service, known as 'Zaikhawm' -- which is an integral part of Good Friday in Christian-dominated Mizoram, was also held by the churches.

In the villages, community feasts were organized to mark the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022