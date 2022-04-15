Mizoram observes Good Friday with special church services

Mizoram observed Good Friday with special services organized by churches across the state.

This was the first Good Friday that was observed publicly in the state after two years as the COVID-19 situation improved.

All government offices, educational institutions, and banks were closed with lesser than usual vehicles on the roads.

Special services were held in the churches of different Christian denominations.

Holy communion was organized by different churches on Thursday night.

Congregational service, known as 'Zaikhawm' -- which is an integral part of Good Friday in Christian-dominated Mizoram, was also held by the churches.

In the villages, community feasts were organized to mark the day.

