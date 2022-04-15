Auto driver, two accomplices molest Delhi woman in Aligarh, police search for accused

An auto driver and two accomplices molested a Delhi woman near the Akrabad area in Aligarh, said police officials on Friday. The incident came to light when the woman reported the issue.

The accused molested the woman as she alighted a rickshaw on her way home. Investigations are underway and teams have been deployed to arrest the suspects, police said. CCTV footage is also being considered so as to arrest the miscreants at the earliest, added the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

