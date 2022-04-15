Kodanadu case: Former MLA quizzed

Left Menu

A special investigation team probing into the 2017 Kodanadu heist and murder case questioned former MLA V C Arukutty AIADMK, who represented Koudanpalayam constituency, for nearly two hours on Friday, police said.Arukutty was interrogated in connection with the death of the key accused in the case, Kanagaraj, a driver who worked with late former chief minister Jayalalithaa. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects.

A special investigation team probing into the 2017 Kodanadu heist and murder case questioned former MLA V C Arukutty (AIADMK), who represented Koudanpalayam constituency, for nearly two hours on Friday, police said.

Arukutty was interrogated in connection with the death of the key accused in the case, Kanagaraj, a driver who worked with late former chief minister Jayalalithaa. She used the estate in Kodanad as a retreat.

In April 2017, a watchman of the estate was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen. The police have so far quizzed prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the checkposts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects.

