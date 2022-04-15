Man held with ganja worth Rs 2.30 lakh in Bhiwandi
15-04-2022
A man was held allegedly with ganja worth Rs 2.30 lakh from a village in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said on Friday.
The operation was carried out by Unit II of Thane Crime Branch in Rajnoli village on Thursday evening, said Senior Inspector Sachin Gaikwad.
''We seized 15.36 kilograms of ganja from Durga Saha (47), who is originally from Rohtas in Bihar. An NDPS Act case has been registered in Kongaon police station and a probe is underway to unravel the peddling network,'' he added.
